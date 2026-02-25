Rays react to DeSantis and Florida Cabinet approving state land for new stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Cabinet on Tuesday unanimously approved a land deal aimed at clearing the way for a potential new Tampa Bay Rays stadium and major redevelopment project in Tampa — with lawmakers also weighing tens of millions of dollars to help make it happen.

The agreement allows the state to convey about 22 acres of non-conservation land to Hillsborough Community College and modify longstanding deed restrictions that previously limited the property strictly to college use. Those changes will allow portions of the campus to be redeveloped into a Major League Baseball stadium and mixed-use district, including hotels, housing, retail, and entertainment facilities, while preserving space for academic operations.

Governor Ron DeSantis said the move would unlock the potential of what he described as an underutilized area and help modernize the college while supporting the local economy.

“I think there's a lot of potential, and so for Hillsborough College to be able to potentially do a deal that will be beneficial to them, but also the overall economy and community, with the Rays, and all the stuff that would come from that, I think would be very, very exciting,” DeSantis said during the Cabinet meeting.

Attorney General James Uthmeier said the redevelopment could transform land currently used largely for parking into a major economic engine.

“What’s today— largely just a bunch of parking lots— will be completely renovated, to a live, work, entertain district that you know is going to have significant economic benefit to the state,” Uthmeier said.

The Cabinet’s approval removes a key legal barrier but does not finalize the project. Negotiations between the Rays, Hillsborough County, the city of Tampa, and the state are ongoing — including a proposal in the Florida Senate to set aside $50 million to help relocate Hillsborough Community College facilities as part of the redevelopment.

Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, who supported the deal, emphasized his vote was meant to allow those discussions to continue while protecting taxpayers.

“My vote today was to ensure that the negotiations go forward,” Ingoglia said. “I just hope that whatever negotiations keep the taxpayers in mind and we get the best possible deal for the taxpayers.”

Ingoglia acknowledged the potential state funding under discussion, noting the money could be used to move college facilities elsewhere on the property.

“I don't know exactly what that $50 million is for. I think that's for the relocation of the schools to a different portion of the parcel,” he said, adding he would be watching closely to ensure there is a clear economic return.

The agreement includes a safeguard for the state: if construction of a Rays stadium and related development does not begin within five years, the state can reclaim the land or restore the original restrictions limiting it to college use.

Hillsborough Community College has already reached a preliminary agreement with the Rays to pursue a joint redevelopment of the campus, potentially including new academic facilities alongside a stadium and surrounding mixed-use district. Supporters say the project could revitalize the area and help keep the Rays in Tampa Bay, though funding and final approvals remain unresolved. The project is expected to cost more than $2 billion.

The Tampa Bay Rays Chief Executive Officer Ken Babby released a statement on Feb. 24.

In the statement, Babby said the approximately 22 acres of non-conservation land would be used for redeveloping the Hillsborough College Dale Mabry campus site for the $2.3 billion multi-use district.

Read Babby's full statement below.

The Tampa Bay Rays are grateful for the approval granted today by Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet for the conveyance of state land to Hillsborough College for the purpose of redeveloping the Dale Mabry Campus site for our proposed new ballpark, reinvented campus, and live, work, play, and learn district to open in 2029. The support by Governor DeSantis and the Cabinet today underlines our belief in the power of this generational project, and the many lasting benefits it will deliver. Our momentum is real and growing, thanks to the remarkable spirit of community and statewide partnership that our ownership group has been privileged to experience from the start. This is undoubtedly a big moment for Tampa Bay, and the Rays are fully in this moment to bring this vision to life, and serve our region for generations to come. Tampa Bay Rays CEO Ken Babby

The Rays released first-look renderings of the proposed stadium site on Feb. 5.

