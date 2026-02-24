Cold snap puts South Georgia citrus to the test

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — Local citrus growers say, despite cold challenges, South Georgia has the soil, strategy, and support to become a leading citrus region.

Growers in South Georgia are working to establish the region as a new citrus hub, but a recent cold snap is testing whether the area can handle the challenge.

When most people think of citrus, California and Florida come to mind. But growers in Thomas County are trying to change that.

Jason Goldman moved to the area a few years ago and planted more than 2,000 citrus trees in Thomas County. He is already planning to expand his operation, citing the region's water-retaining soil, fewer major crop diseases, and cold-weather techniques developed with help from the University of Georgia.

One of those techniques involves running water over the trees during freezing temperatures to protect them from the cold.

"So what I'm doing right here it's 29 degrees. These trees probably wouldn't make it unless I was running a crazy amount of water. So the water comes out of the ground probably around 60, 65 degrees, but even if it was 40 degrees, this would still work. And what's happening is, we are changing the temperature of the air around the trees," Goldman said.

The method depends on precise timing. Growers must turn the water on before temperatures drop to freezing and keep it running until the ice falls off the trees on its own. While trees covered in ice may look alarming, the ice itself acts as a protective layer.

The University of Georgia says most citrus fields in Georgia were impacted by the recent cold snap in some way. Older trees are expected to bounce back, while younger trees are still being evaluated.

Despite the challenges, growers say South Georgia could become a significant citrus-producing region — if they can keep their trees alive through winters like this one.

Goldman said the community can support local growers by choosing locally grown citrus at the store.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

