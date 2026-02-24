Breeze Airways announces nonstop flights from Tallahassee to Fort Lauderdale and Raleigh-Durham

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Breeze Airways is launching two new nonstop routes from Tallahassee International Airport to Fort Lauderdale and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, with fares starting at $39 one way.

The press release states the new routes begin July 2nd, with flights operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Tickets are available for booking now on their website or through the Breeze Airways app.

David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, said the new service connects Tallahassee with destinations that previously had no direct flights.

"We are excited to bring Breeze's affordable and convenient service to the state capital of Florida," Neeleman said. "These two previously unserved destinations link Tallahassee with great travel options, and we look forward to welcoming the community onboard in July."

City of Tallahassee Aviation Director David Pollard said the addition of Breeze Airways aligns with the city's goals for air service growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Breeze Airways to Tallahassee. As we continue to make strategic investments to expand air service, this new addition is an exciting step forward," Pollard said. "It directly advances our objective to increase economic impact, passenger traffic, and cargo activity. Most importantly, it means more convenient travel options for our residents and visitors."

Breeze operates a fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft and offers amenities including free family seating, onboard WiFi, preferred seat options, and no change or cancellation fees.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

