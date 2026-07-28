Midday Update: Another Heat Advisory issued, Sixth Ave resurfacing begins, and more

Tuesday, July 28th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Tuesday forecast.

1) Tuesday Forecast: We will be in the mid-90s this midday and will continue to warm into the upper 90s. The heat index will be at a minimum of 108° and get up to 115° in some areas, which is why a Heat Advisory and Extreme Heat Warning have been issued. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - The Heat Lingers

2) Sixth Avenue resurfacing underway in Tallahassee midtown neighborhood. Crews have begun resurfacing Sixth Avenue between Thomasville Road and Magnolia Drive in midtown Tallahassee, continuing a series of improvements after recent underground utility upgrades and the resurfacing of Seventh Avenue.

Sixth Avenue resurfacing kicks off to improve safety for drivers, cyclists, and walkers in midtown neighborhood

3) Decatur County jail filling mental health treatment gap. Chief Deputy Wendell Cofer of the Decatur County Jail and Sheriff's Department said 14 inmates are currently waiting through different stages of the mental health evaluation and court process, with some cases taking years to move forward.

Decatur County jail filling mental health treatment gap as statewide bed shortage grows

4) Support grows for fired Nashville animal control officer. Community support is growing for former Nashville Animal Control Officer Kayla Lackey following her termination, with residents packing City Hall Monday night and a petition calling for her reinstatement surpassing 500 signatures.

Support Grows for Fired Nashville Animal Control Officer as Petition Tops 500 Signatures

5) Leon County works to make College Town a year-round destination. Leon County leaders are working with local universities to transform CollegeTown into a year-round destination, building on the momentum of recent high-profile events that drew large crowds to the district.

CollegeTown aims to become a year-round destination with help from county leaders and local universities

6) Florida’s Haitian community braces for job losses and deportations as TPS ends. Roughly 350,000 Haitian immigrants are set to lose federal work authorization and deportation protections at 11:59 p.m. Monday, including an estimated 150,000-158,000 living in Florida.

Haitian TPS protections expire at midnight

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