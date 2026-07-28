College Town aims to become a year-round destination with help from county leaders and local universities

COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Leon County is talking with FSU, FAMU, and Tallahassee State College to grow CollegeTown into a year-round destination and strengthen the local economy.

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CollegeTown aims to become a year-round destination with help from county leaders and local universities

Leon County leaders are working with local universities to transform CollegeTown into a year-round destination, building on the momentum of recent high-profile events that drew large crowds to the district.

Leon County Commission Chairman Christian Caban said the potential economic impact of expanding events in the area is significant.

"Imagine if we had five or six events at a Bragg Stadium or Doak Campbell Stadium, what that would do to our local economy," Caban said.

CollegeTown has become known for packed football Saturdays, but events like the Savannah Bananas and PBR proved the area can attract visitors beyond game day. Leon County is now in discussions with Florida State, Florida A&M and Tallahassee State College about creating more opportunities to draw people to the district throughout the year.

Caban said the effort is aimed at supporting local businesses during slower periods.

"Fall, the economy's booming, and Leon County football season, We're bringing people every weekend, but spring, without session, feels a little stale and so we wanna be able to help our local restaurants, to be able to help our local hotels. I hope our local retail that's what's really this is about," Caban said.

County leaders aren't the only ones backing the idea. Florida A&M released a statement in support of the initiative.

"The County's commitment to growing these types of experiences by attracting larger destination events will allow us to showcase FAMU and Tallahassee's excellence on a broader stage while building long-term economic growth our entire community deserves," the statement said.

Florida A&M President Marva Johnson said expanding tourism infrastructure will strengthen the local economy and help position Tallahassee as a destination for more major events.

Local business owners say year-round events would make a meaningful difference. Anthony Aguiar, owner of Tallahassee Vintage, said increased foot traffic could have a lasting impact.

"It means everything would mean an uptick in business and more people coming into town and finding cool shops, schools, restaurants, not just for that event for that weekend, but that they can follow us on social media and follow us in our online presence. There's so many cool things to see; there's so many cool things outside of football and just Saturdays so many cool businesses, different small local retail shops, is definitely not just a football thing or just a one-time-a-year thing," Aguiar said.

That momentum is already taking shape. From Aug. 1 through the 14th, several CollegeTown businesses are teaming up for a collaborative promotion designed to encourage more people to explore the district during one of its slower times of the year.

Mike Goldstein, owner of Capital City Pedicab, said sustaining the area beyond peak seasons is a shared priority.

"So it's a matter of what we get to sustain the area year-round, which is what I think everyone is trying to figure out in a College Town trying to be a destination city," Goldstein said.

While conversations with local universities are still in the early stages, county leaders say the goal is creating more reasons for people to visit CollegeTown not just on game days, but throughout the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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