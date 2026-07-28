First To Know Weather - The Heat Continues

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Temperatures are not too bad this morning. We are in the mid to low 70s, but that will quickly change as we head into the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny to start with more clouds in the afternoon. A spotty thundershower can also pop up through the late afternoon and evening.

We will be in the mid 90s this midday, and will continue to warm into the upper 90s. The heat index will be at a minimum of 108. We are in another HEAT ADVISORY from 11 A.M. until 8 P.M. but through Franklin and Liberty county there is an EXTREME HEAT WARNING. Stay cool and hydrated out there today.

There is some relief soon. Tomorrow a cold front will slide in bringing a cooling trend. Sadly it also is bringing a slight risk for severe weather. Check out the latest here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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