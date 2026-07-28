A Heat Advisory & Extreme Heat Warning Have Been Issued (7-28-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A Heat Advisory has been issued for our entire area from 11 A.M. till 8 P.M. An Extreme Heat Warning has also been issued for Liberty and Franklin counties for the same time frame.

The heat index today will be around 108° to 112° within the heat advisory, and 110°-115° within the extreme heat warning. The air temperature today will be similar to yesterday in the upper 90s, some getting very close to 100°

There is potential for another heat alert tomorrow, but relief will also be coming as a front approaches. Sadly this will include a severe weather threat. Check up on the latest for that threat here

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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