Midday Update: Ali Gilmore still missing 20 years later, new Georgia bill could restrict SNAP users, and more

Wednesday, February 4th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast

1) Ali Gilmore cold case remains unsolved 20 years after vanishing from Tallahassee. Gilmore, a pregnant woman, disappeared from her Tallahassee home on February 2, 2006, after receiving a midnight phone call from Dwight Aldridge, believed to be the father of her unborn child. Twenty years later, Tallahassee police continue actively investigating this cold case, which remains one of their largest case files.

2) Georgia lawmakers propose new restrictions on food stamp purchases. A new bill in the Georgia Legislature could significantly change what thousands of Lowndes County families can purchase with their food assistance benefits, sparking debate over nutrition versus accessibility.

3) "I don't want to feel dirty": Leon County mobile home residents have not had running water for days. Families at a Leon County mobile home park have been without running water for 5 days. One resident who needs dialysis says she can't even shower.

4) Critics say Florida went too far after 22-ballot initiatives fall short. Florida voters technically have the power to place constitutional amendments directly on the ballot, but a new 2025 law is fueling debate over whether that right has become too difficult to use.

5) Wednesday Forecast: You can expect rain to impact your area today with some overcast skies in most areas in the mid 50s, while areas with clearer skies are in the low-40s. The temperature will be in the low 60s throughout the day and tonight, as rain will fall with a chance of scattered thunder. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

