First To Know Weather - Showers Return Tomorrow

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Another freezing morning out there today. Grab those coats, hats, gloves, and scarves once again. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. This afternoon, however, is a different story.

The warmth is building today. We will actually be near average in the mid 60s. Skies will have a mix of sun and clouds, but it should be sunny for the most part. While things do change with a cold front tomorrow, the drop in temperature wont be as dramatic as in the past.

The front is expected to pass by in the afternoon, bringing some showers to the area. These will likely be scattered, but heavy at times. The chance of storms cannot be ruled out, but they will not be strong. Just some rumbles of thunder are possible. They are likely to be gone by the late evening around sunset. Temperatures do drop after the front, but we will warm back quickly, continuing to warm into the weekend.

