Georgia lawmakers propose new restrictions on food stamp purchases

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — A new bill in the Georgia Legislature could significantly change what thousands of Lowndes County families can purchase with their food assistance benefits, sparking debate over nutrition versus accessibility.

House Bill 947, known as the Georgia SNAP Healthier Choices Act, would restrict SNAP purchases of sugary drinks, candy, energy drinks and some prepared foods. The proposal also requires annual recertification and photo IDs on EBT cards.

Supporters argue the legislation could improve health outcomes for Georgia's 1.4 million SNAP recipients. Lawmakers backing the bill point to similar restrictions already enacted in other states and say Georgia would expand access to farmers markets and healthy food education.

But opponents say the bill ignores economic reality: healthy food often costs more and isn't always accessible. According to USDA data, nutritious diets can cost up to 40% more than processed options, especially in food deserts.

In Lowndes County, more than 23,000 residents rely on SNAP according to the Department of Family and Children Services. That number has remained relatively steady for years, reflecting ongoing need in the community.

Pamela Fraiser, a local SNAP recipient who relies on assistance due to a disability, said added restrictions could put families in difficult situations.

"I have a lot of kids that need snacks during the day. Parents use what they can to get through. This would be very hard," Fraiser said.

For some recipients, the current system already presents challenges. Tammy Seymour, who has lived in Valdosta since the 1980s, experienced homelessness for eight months last year while living out of her truck.

"Some people don't have the ability to buy uncooked food and cook it. When I was in the truck, I couldn't. Not with stamps. I had to rely on canned food," Seymour said.

Under current SNAP rules, hot meals aren't allowed. Seymour said that meant passing up food she could actually eat, like a ready-made rotisserie chicken, because it didn't qualify.

"I think it's a common misconception that we're lazy and don't want to work… even when I was working, I still had to get food stamps," Seymour said.

Now housed in a subsidized apartment, Seymour receives $298 a month for groceries. She said proposed changes to SNAP could restrict what she's allowed to buy even further.

Fraiser, who also lives with the daily pressure of making food assistance stretch, said the system already feels overwhelming.

"That's all they're doing — making it harder on us every day," Fraiser said.

The bill still faces a long legislative road, including federal approval with a deadline for late March. SNAP recipients won't see changes immediately, as this is a 2026 legislative proposal that must pass both houses of the Georgia General Assembly by March to become law.

