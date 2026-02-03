Ali Gilmore cold case remains unsolved 20 years after vanishing from Tallahassee

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Ali Gilmore, a pregnant woman, disappeared from her Tallahassee home on February 2, 2006, after receiving a midnight phone call from Dwight Aldridge, believed to be the father of her unborn child. Twenty years later, Tallahassee police continue actively investigating this cold case, which remains one of their largest case files.

If Ali Gilmore were still alive, she'd be 50 years old, and her unborn son 19.

Instead, her name remains tied to a cold case that still raises troubling questions about what happened on a February night in 2006.

Family and friends have not laid eyes on Gilmore since February 2, 2006.

Investigators say Gilmore returned home to her Tallahassee house on Loraine Court after finishing her night shift at Publix.

She was in bed reading a prenatal book when she received a phone call just after midnight.

That was the last time anybody ever had contact with her.

Investigators say there were no signs of a struggle inside the home.

Gilmore's purse and cell phone were left behind, leading detectives to believe she may have left willingly with someone she knew.

But one question remains critical: who was the last person to speak with Ali Gilmore?

"That particular phone call was from Dwight Aldridge, which was a boyfriend of Ali's that we believe was the father of her unborn child," Jeff Mahoney, Major for the Criminal Investigations Bureau, said. "I mean, that's not a positive on that."

What is certain, investigators say, is the overwhelming support Gilmore received from her community, including neighbors who spoke with her regularly.

"Just friendly small talk, you know, how's the day going? How you doing? You know, when's your baby due that type of stuff," Angela Colvin, Gilmore's old neighbor said. "But just overall, she was nice, and never seemed that she had, you know, ill vibes with her."

Gilmore's disappearance quickly drew national attention.

Tallahassee police say it remains one of the largest case files the department has.

Though classified as a cold case, investigators stress it has never been forgotten.

"We're actively looking into the Ali Gilmore's case still. We take any leads if they come in, we work them fully as far as lifting every rock trying to figure out exactly what happened to her," Mahoney said.

It's a mystery that continues to weigh heavily on those who remember her, and one neighbors say still deserves answers.

"I just hope, even though it's been 20 years, that we can still resolve this, that the truth will come out, and her family can have the peace and the resolution that they need," Colvin said.

Investigators say it's never too late to come forward.

If you have any details, no matter how small, contact the Big Bend Cold Case Task Force at 850-410-7611 or Crime Solvers at 850-574-8477.

