LIVE HURRICANE IDALIA UPDATES: Where is Idalia now and what can we expect?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As Hurricane Idalia impacts Florida, this post will be updated with new information.

11:15 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Hurricane Idalia is currentlya Category 1 hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Sustained winds are now 85 mph with higher gusts. It has picked up forward speed and is moving north at 14 mph. As the storm moves over warmer water in the Gulf, strengthening is expected to continue. What is now a Category 1 Hurricane Idalia is forecast to become a major Category 3 hurricane before landfall Wednesday morning.

🌀11 AM Update Tue.🌀

Wobbles continue but the track stays relatively the same with this update. Still expecting widespread impacts to the Big Bend in the next several hours. pic.twitter.com/4FFZ2YS61o — Elizabeth Copeland (@EKCopelandwx) August 29, 2023

9:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging people along a wide stretch of Florida's Gulf Coast to make their final preparations before Hurricane Idalia makes landfall. The hurricane is now forecast to become an extremely dangerous Category 3 storm, pushing a storm surge of up to 12 feet. Residents from Tampa Bay north through the Big Bend area have been loading up on sandbags and evacuated from low-lying areas. The National Hurricane Center projects Idalia could power up to 120 mph and strike hard in a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.

“You still have time this morning to make your final preparations ... but you gotta do that now.” Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at the state’s emergency operations center. Tolls have been waived on highways out of the danger area, shelters have opened, hotels are prepared to take evacuees and more than 30,000 utility workers are being staged to make repairs as quickly as possible in the hurricane's wake, he said.

“You do not have to leave the state. You don’t have to drive hundreds of miles. You have to get to higher ground in a safe structure. You can ride the storm out there, then go back to your home,” DeSantis said.

Idalia thrashed Cuba with heavy rain, especially in the westernmost part of the island, where the tobacco-producing province of Pinar del Rio is still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

Residents were evacuated to friends’ and relatives’ homes as up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain fell, meteorological stations reported.

Ramon Espinosa/AP Commuters cycle through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Idalia in Havana, Cuba, early Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

8 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023

