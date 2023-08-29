Who should evacuate ahead of Idalia? Here's a list.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Several Florida counties have ordered evacuations ahead of Hurricane Idalia's arrival. This list will be updated as new evacuations are ordered:

BERRIEN

BROOKS

CLINCH

DECATUR

ECHOLS

FRANKLIN

A Mandatory Evacuation of all Barrier Islands, Low Lying Areas, Mobile Homes, and RV Parks. Additional evacuations may be issued in the morning if there are changes in storm track or intensity.

GADSDEN

GRADY

HAMILTON

LEON

JEFFERSON

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Division of Emergency Management issued a voluntary evacuation order for mobile/modular homes and RVs and low-lying flood prone areas.

LAFAYETTE

Lafayette County Commissioners have issued a mandatory evacuation order. It takes effect at 6 p.m., August 29.

LANIER

LOWNDES

MADISON

Madison County is issuing a VOLUNTARY evacuation order for residents living in low-lying and flood prone areas, mobile homes, travel trailers/RVs, and structurally compromised housing.

MILLER

SEMINOLE

SUWANNEE

Mandatory evacuation of those living in low-lying or flood-prone areas and the order goes into effect Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Noon

TAYLOR

A mandatory evacuation order for all coastal residents. There is also a county-wide mandatory evacuation order for mobile homes, travel trailers, and sub-standard housing.

THOMAS

WAKULLA

Voluntary evacuation order is in effect for Coastal and low-lying areas as well as mobile homes.

