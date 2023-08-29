Who should evacuate ahead of Idalia? Here's a list.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Several Florida counties have ordered evacuations ahead of Hurricane Idalia's arrival. This list will be updated as new evacuations are ordered:
BERRIEN
BROOKS
CLINCH
DECATUR
ECHOLS
FRANKLIN
A Mandatory Evacuation of all Barrier Islands, Low Lying Areas, Mobile Homes, and RV Parks. Additional evacuations may be issued in the morning if there are changes in storm track or intensity.
GADSDEN
GRADY
HAMILTON
LEON
JEFFERSON
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Division of Emergency Management issued a voluntary evacuation order for mobile/modular homes and RVs and low-lying flood prone areas.
LAFAYETTE
Lafayette County Commissioners have issued a mandatory evacuation order. It takes effect at 6 p.m., August 29.
LANIER
LOWNDES
MADISON
Madison County is issuing a VOLUNTARY evacuation order for residents living in low-lying and flood prone areas, mobile homes, travel trailers/RVs, and structurally compromised housing.
MILLER
SEMINOLE
SUWANNEE
Mandatory evacuation of those living in low-lying or flood-prone areas and the order goes into effect Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Noon
TAYLOR
A mandatory evacuation order for all coastal residents. There is also a county-wide mandatory evacuation order for mobile homes, travel trailers, and sub-standard housing.
THOMAS
WAKULLA
Voluntary evacuation order is in effect for Coastal and low-lying areas as well as mobile homes.