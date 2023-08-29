Idalia: Power outage numbers, maps

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As the state of Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia, crews are working to restore power to areas as the storm approaches the coast.

Below you'll find the latest updates from power companies across the area, along with how to contact them to report an outage.

Outage Maps

Phone Numbers

Talquin: (850) 627-7651 or report online here.

City of Tallahassee: 850-891-4968 or report online here.

Duke Energy: 800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801 or report online here.

Suwannee Vallee Co-op: (800) 752-0025 or text OUT to that same number.

City of Thomasville: (229) 227-5499 or report online here.

Grady EMC: Text OUT to 1-800-942-4362.

Tri-county electric co-op: Login into your TCEC online account or call or text 800-999-2285.

Downed Powerlines

Remember, never touch them and follow these guidelines:

