Idalia: Power outage numbers, maps

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As the state of Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia, crews are working to restore power to areas as the storm approaches the coast.
Below you'll find the latest updates from power companies across the area, along with how to contact them to report an outage.
Outage Maps
- Talquin: Wakulla, rural Leon, Gadsden, Liberty counties
- City of Tallahassee
- Duke Energy: Wakulla, Jefferson, Lafayette counties
- Suwannee Vallee Co-op: Lafayette, Swuannee, Hamilton counties
- City of Thomasville
- Grady EMC: Thomas, Brooks, Grady counties
- Tri-county electric co-op: Jefferson, Madison, Taylor
Phone Numbers
- Talquin: (850) 627-7651 or report online here.
- City of Tallahassee: 850-891-4968 or report online here.
- Duke Energy: 800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801 or report online here.
- Suwannee Vallee Co-op: (800) 752-0025 or text OUT to that same number.
- City of Thomasville: (229) 227-5499 or report online here.
- Grady EMC: Text OUT to 1-800-942-4362.
- Tri-county electric co-op: Login into your TCEC online account or call or text 800-999-2285.
Downed Powerlines
Remember, never touch them and follow these guidelines:
- Assume all wires are power lines and assume they are energized.
- Always assume that a downed power line is energized, and move away to safety.
- Do not try to touch a downed line with your hand or any objects such as a stick or pole.
- Avoid touching anything or anyone who is in contact with a fallen power line.
- Do not drive over a downed power line.
- Keep children and pets away from fallen electric lines.
- While some energized wires spark and snap, others may not appear dangerous.
- Standing water can hide energized power lines or other hazards, or put you at risk of drowning.
- Call 911 immediately to report a fallen power line.