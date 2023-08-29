Tallahassee will close airport ahead of Idalia; see how StarMetro, solid waste will be impacted

Tallahassee International Airport will close at 11 p.m. tonight, Aug. 29. It will remain closed on Wednesday, with normal operations resuming Thursday morning.

NEWS RELEASE FROM CITY:

Hurricane Idalia is projected to make landfall in the Big Bend region as a major hurricane. Residents should prepare for impacts including sustained high winds and heavy rain, which could cause downed trees, localized flooding, flash flooding, blocked roads and electric outages. City crews stand ready to respond as swiftly as safely possible, but there may be a time when help is unable to reach you. Finalize your preparations today, Tuesday, Aug. 29, before sunset.

As part of City operational preparedness and safety plans, some City services will change over the coming days. Current updates as of 1 p.m. on Aug. 29 are below.

Customer Assistance

As of 8 a.m. today, the Customer Contact Center at 850-891-4968 began 24/7 operations to support the community. City Hall and the Renaissance Building on Macomb Street will be closed to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Solid Waste

Residential and commercial collection services will complete normal operations today, Aug. 29, and be suspended tomorrow, Aug. 30.

Tallahassee International Airport

The airport will close at 11 p.m. tonight, Aug. 29. It will remain closed on Wednesday, with normal operations resuming Thursday morning. Customers are encouraged to verify the status of their commercial flight with their airline prior to heading to the airport.

StarMetro

Fixed routes will suspend regular service at 7:30 p.m. today, Aug. 29, or if winds reach 35 mph (whichever happens first), with no night service, and will not operate on Wednesday. Dial-a-Ride service will stop at 8 p.m. (or if winds reach 35 mph) on Tuesday and will not operate on Wednesday. Visit Talgov.com/StarMetro [talgov.com] for route information.

To support community members evacuating, fare free shuttle service will be provided from C.K. Steele Plaza to shelters at Rickards, Lincoln and Chiles from 7:30-9:30 p.m. today, Aug. 29.

Recreation

The City’s Hilaman and Jake Gaither golf courses will close today, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. and remain closed until further notice. All golfers need to be off the courses by closing.

All recreational programs and facilities operated by the City, including the Senior Center and sports leagues, are suspended effective at 6 p.m. today and continuing tomorrow, Aug. 30.

Additional updates about Hurricane Idalia response and recovery efforts will be posted on Talgov.com [talgov.com].

