HAPPENING NOW: Hurricane Idalia forms in Gulf early Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Idalia strengthens into a hurricane after moving over the western edge of Cuba Tuesday early morning. Sustained winds are now 75 mph with higher gusts. It has picked up forward speed and is moving north at 14 mph in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

As the storm moves over warmer water in the Gulf, strengthening is expected to continue.

What is now a Category 1 Hurricane Idalia is forecast to become a major Category 3 hurricane before landfall Wednesday morning.

Hurricane Idalia will bring life-threatening storm surge, coastal flooding, inland flooding, and damaging wind to parts of the Big Bend Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Tropical Storm force winds are expected to be felt as soon as late Tuesday night with hurricane strength winds picking up overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning for the western side of the Big Bend.

Storm Surge Warnings, Hurricane Warnings and Watches, and Tropical Storm Warnings and Watches have all been issued for parts of our area where conditions could start deteriorating as soon as late Tuesday night.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the entire Big Bend coast including coastal portions of Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson, and Taylor counties. This is for the danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Jefferson, Madison, Taylor, Lafayette, Suwannee, Hamilton, Brooks, Lowndes, Lanier, Echols, coastal Franklin, and coastal Wakulla counties. This is for the expectation that hurricane conditions, winds 74+ mph, are expected somewhere in the warning zone over the next 48 hours.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Leon and inland Wakulla counties. This is for the possibility that hurricane conditions will occur within the watch zone over the next 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for inland Franklin, inland Wakulla, Liberty, Gadsden, Leon, Grady, Thomas, Colquitt, Cook, Berrien, and Clinch counties. This is for the expectation that tropical storm conditions, winds 39+ mph, are expected somewhere in the warning zone over the next 48 hours.

