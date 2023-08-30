Thomasville, Thomas County to impose Hurricane Idalia curfew

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — A 9 p.m. curfew will go into effect Wednesday in Thomasville and Thomas County, Georgia.

"Rain will continue throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, and residents are urged to stay inside as conditions are expected to worsen around 8 a.m. Wednesday," county officials shared. "For safety purposes, the City of Thomasville and Thomas County will enforce a curfew beginning at 9 p.m. on Wednesday."

A community shelter opened Tuesday at New Covenant Church (48 Patterson Still Spur).

The county provided this additional information:

Emergency Response Limitations

If wind speeds reach 39 mph, the City will prioritize the safety of its personnel by ceasing the operations of response vehicles. This means there will be a temporary halt in emergency response services including police, fire, public works, and utility crews.

Community Solidarity

Please check on neighbors, especially the elderly, ensuring they're well-prepared.

Medical Requirements

If anyone in your household relies on continuous electricity due to medical needs, the City might not be able to address outages promptly. It's recommended to find alternative shelter that can cater to these requirements.

Water Services

City of Thomasville Water customers will have their water supply even during power outages. Well users should stock up on bottled water.

Downed Utilities Caution

Stay away from fallen utility poles or wires. Always treat them as “live” in case we suffer extensive storm impact leading to prolonged downtimes.

Safe Use of Alternatives

If using generators or candles during outages, ensure utmost safety. Generator users should disconnect the main breaker to ensure the safety of utility workers.

Reporting Outages

Report all power and CNSNext service outages to our dedicated Outage Reporting Line at 229-227-5499. Avoid reporting outages to our social media pages. Tville TextAlert is available for registered users to report outages via text. Due to the expected high call volume, the auto attendant might be activated. Our utility outage map can be viewed here.

Post-Storm Traffic

Once the storm subsides and it's safe, treat intersections with non-functioning traffic signals as four-way stops.

City of Thomasville offices will be closed Wednesday.

Staff and utilities crews will be on call and working throughout the storm.

Citizens should also continue to monitor the latest forecast and local emergency management information through the following websites: National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service Tallahassee.