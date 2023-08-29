The one big thing Elizabeth Copeland wants you to know about Hurricane Idalia's track

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Idalia continued to make its way toward Florida Tuesday afternoon as a Category 1 storm, however, the storm is expected to intensify to a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"As far as the track goes, it hasn't moved much... just around Dixie County to Jefferson County is where that track lies," WTXL meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland said on the News at Noon. "The biggest communication I can possibly send to you today is that the impacts are going to be much more widespread than just this cone. The cone is important for landfall and where that hurricane eventually lands. On the eastern side, that will be the biggest impact, but we'll still have widespread impacts across our area."