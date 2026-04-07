Wakulla Transportation and Big Bend Transit both look to serve Wakulla's transportation needs

Wakulla Transportation could lose its designation as the Community Transportation Coordinator for Wakulla County. This could affect the 700 riders and 13 drivers.

Every five years, the Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged opens the request for qualification (RFQ) for the designation. However, for the 2026-2031 designation, both Wakulla Transportation and Big Bend Transit submitted an RFQ for the position.

After submitting the necessary information, the Apalachee Regional Planning Council voted in favor of Big Bend Transit for the designation. Citing that they scored higher than Wakulla Transportation in the request for proposal process.

According to the council, Big Bend Transit's offerings were superior compared to Wakulla Transportation. They cited increased trip options, such as providing transportation to counties other than Leon, increased service availability, reduced co-pays for riders, and their financial capacity.

However, on March 25th, the local board voted against the recommendation, favoring Wakulla Transportation.

Riders gathered on March 31st outside the senior center in support of Wakulla Transportation, saying, "If it's not broke, don't fix it."

The final decision comes down to the Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged at their meeting on April 8th at 2:00 p.m. It'll be at the Better Easley Conference Center at 4075 Esplanade Way, room 148, in Tallahassee.

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