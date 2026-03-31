Wakulla Transportation could lose service after 35 years of service

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Wakulla Transportation is at risk of losing its service for its 700 riders come the summer.

Wakulla Transportation and Big Bend Transit both submitted RFQs for the Community Transportation Coordinator designation in Wakulla with the Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged.

For the 2026-2031 CTC designation, the Apalachee Regional Planning Council recommended Big Bend Transit based on scoring. However, on March 25th, the Wakulla Local Coordinating Board rejected that recommendation.

According to the Executive Director of the Wakulla Senior Center, Lara Edwards, Wakulla Transportation has served as the county's Community Transportation Coordinator for 35 years and has maintained a strong, reliable service record.

Edwards said this change would place 13 local jobs at risk, eliminate FDOT funding, jeopardize the senior center, and disrupt transportation services for 700 riders.

The final decision will be made on April 8th by the Transportation Disadvantaged Commission to take effect by July 1st.

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