WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — The Wakulla High School War Eagle band has successfully raised enough money to purchase new jackets and bibbers after recent growth left some members without uniforms.

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Wakulla High School War Eagle marching band successfully raises funds to purchase 200 new uniforms

In October, the band announced it was fundraising thousands of dollars for new uniforms. Due to the band's growth over the past few seasons, there were not enough uniforms for all members.

"We had uniforms last year. We couldn't do them this year, so we kind of just wore hats and had our band shirts on. But it feels a lot better going back to wearing uniforms like we used to," sophomore Bradley McGuffey said.

The band received help from boosters, students, and the school district to make the big purchase.

"We've had a lot of help with a lot of our band boosters, our band students, as well as the school district helping us out. So we've been able to get enough money for our new bibbers as well as more jackets — which is a big purchase that we've already made. So it'll be here for next season," Wakulla High School Band Director Matthew Spindler said.

The fundraising does not end there. The band is looking to add the final touches to the uniforms.

"So we're purchasing new shakos, so those are the hats the students wear with the big feather. And then we also get gauntlets, which are things that go around the wrist just makes it look a little more sharp for the students," Spindler said.

After those purchases, the band will have 200 full uniforms to help keep on top of growth for the foreseeable future. The director and students are very grateful to the parents, community, and the school district for their support.

However, the uniforms are just the icing on the cake, because the band means more than that to the students.

"Marching band, it's very like, wearing the uniform is just a big, big part of it — more than a lot of people would understand. It gives a sense of pride to know that you're a War Eagle and you're in the uniform," McGuffey said.

"It means everything to me. Band is the one thing, the one place I can call home," McGuffey said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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