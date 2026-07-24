WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Tallahassee State College's Wakulla Environmental Institute offers 3 courses to learn FAA regulations, operations, and how to edit drone video.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Wakulla Environmental Institute drone courses now eligible for no-cost Rebuild Workforce Scholarship

All of the courses are eligible for the Rebuild Workforce Scholarship.

The goal of the scholarship is to help bring no-cost vocational training to neighbors.

According to WEI, the scholarship application can take up to two weeks for approval, so applicants are encouraged to apply early.

The scholarship application can be downloaded at HERE, and you can register for classes HERE.

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