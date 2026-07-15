WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Wakulla County voters will decide in November whether to approve an additional mill of property taxes to support local schools.

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Wakulla County voters to decide on additional school property tax mill in November

The Wakulla County Commission approved the School Board's request Monday to add a referendum to the November 3 general election ballot. The vote will ask whether the School Board should levy an additional one mill of ad valorem taxes for the next four years, beginning July 1, 2027.

Under Section 1011.73(2) of the Florida Statutes, a school district may levy additional millage for school operational purposes through a local referendum or general election, up to an amount that does not exceed the 10-mill limit when combined with nonvoted millage. The ballot referendum was brought before the board in accordance with Section 1011.71(9) of the Florida Statutes.

County Commissioner Ralph Thomas said the commission's role in the process was limited.

"It's not our job to determine if they need the tax, whether it should be approved or not. Our job is simply to allow it to be placed on the ballot, and the citizens in November will decide whether or not they approve this request," Thomas said.

If approved, the funds would go toward teacher and bus driver salaries and benefits, a universal free meal program, and support for arts, music, and athletic programs.

Wakulla County Schools Superintendent Richard Myhre outlined the priorities at Monday's County Commission meeting.

"We're not just asking for an additional mills, just put it into a lot of different things. It's going to go to continue to raise teachers salaries, bus driver salaries, to reduce the cost of the health insurance, to increase funding for arts, music, athletics," Myhre said.

Myhre also highlighted the district's existing free meal program.

"Our district is kind of a unicorn in that all students receive free breakfast in lunch, regardless of their income. And I do believe that students who are able to to eat are able to learn," Myhre said.

Neighbors ABC27's Serena Davanzo spoke to said they support the measure but want accountability for how the money is spent.

"I'm for it as long as there's you know that stipulation or there's guidance to make sure that that money is indeed going back to our arts programs and our students' free meals," Julie Smith said.

Smith said she would like regular updates from the district.

"I think some quarterly statements just to show us that that money indeed is going where it's supposed to be going. You know, it's easy to say, oh, you know, this money is going here, and then as taxpayers pay that, and we don't actually get to see that," Smith said.

The referendum will appear on the November 3 general election ballot and will not be on the August 18 primary ballot.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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