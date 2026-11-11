WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Veterans Day is a day to honor the people who have served our country, and our veterans appreciate it.

Wakulla County Veterans Neighborhood Reporter Serena Davanzo spoke to say they didn't join the military for praise; they were called to serve.

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Wakulla County veterans reflect on what Veterans Day means to them and why it's important to honor service

Veterans Day is a day to celebrate and honor America's veterans for their willingness to serve this country, patriotism and sacrifice. According to Veterans Affairs, Veterans Day is celebrated on the 11th day of the 11th month, as that's the day when the temporary cease-fire went into effect at the end of World War I.

In Wakulla, Ralph Thomas says the love and support for our veterans is strong. Thomas said he never thought about doing anything else.

"It goes all the way back to growing up as a kid and growing up around older veterans and hearing the stories and hearing, you know, why they joined and obviously I'm old enough that some of them were drafted and, you know, some of them fought in World War II and Korea and Vietnam and so just I've always had that sense of service, that pride, seeing the pride that they had, and growing up feeling that same pride," Thomas said.

For Army veteran Michael Mayfield, the meaning of the day is rooted in family.

"My perspective on Veterans Day reflects a saying that my great-grandfather said many years ago. He said that military and emergency personnel are America's human shield," Mayfield said.

Mayfield said his service was a commitment to protect the nation.

"When I rose my right hand to defend this nation, I took that as an encouragement to defend my nation against all enemies, foreign and domestic," Mayfield said.

Veterans Day is a day to honor the many who fought for our country and came home, and to remember those who didn't.

"The importance of Veterans Day is to remember the ones that are still here, the ones that have given the ultimate sacrifice but made it home. There's a saying for us veterans is that some gave all, but all gave something, and that's something that I hold near and dear to my heart," Mayfield said.

That point weighs heavily on many veterans, and having this day to celebrate them helps.

"I always go back to is just thinking of the fact that, you know, I was fortunate to serve, but I was also fortunate to come back home and be with my family and raise my family, and so, you know, I think that's a big part of it is keeping the reverence of that day for those people who didn't make it back," Thomas said.

This day honors our veterans across the country and right here in Wakulla County. Mayfield said it's also a chance to teach the next generation.

"It is very important to teach our youth that at one time we were a nation of just a few colonies, and if it wasn't for brave men and women to stand up against tyranny, against the wrongs of the world, we wouldn't have a nation today," Mayfield said.

Both Thomas and Mayfield say it was truly an honor to serve our country, and they appreciate the love and support from our community.

Both Thomas and Mayfield encourage people to check in on a veteran they know and give them a chance to tell their story as a way to honor them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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