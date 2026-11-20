WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — It was nothing but food, friends, fellowship, and, most importantly, a sense of belonging at Wakulla High School, where Exceptional Student Education students from all Wakulla County schools gathered for their second annual Friendsgiving event.

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Wakulla County students celebrate inclusion and belonging at the second annual Friendsgiving event

The Wakulla County Schools ESE department created the initiative last year to give back to teachers, students with special needs, and district staff. ESE students from across the district came together at Wakulla High School for a Thanksgiving meal.

The goal of the event is to foster joy, unity, and inclusion within the school community.

During the celebration, Neighborhood Reporter Serena Davanzo talked with a couple of students and asked them what their favorite thing about Thanksgiving is.

Junior Still said, "The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade."

Gracie Johnson said, "Spending time with my family."

Mahari Thompkins said, "Love."

Zayne Tye said, "It is the food."

Sam Donaway said, "Having the whole week off."

Taylie Oaks said, "Spending time with family."

As students were leaving, high schoolers lined their exit to cheer the ESE students on in their first-ever parade.

All the kids had a great time celebrating the holiday together.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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