WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — The Wakulla County School Board voted to approve COAST's charter renewal application following litigation between COAST and the school district, but the approval comes with conditions the school must meet.

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Wakulla County School Board approves COAST charter renewal with contingencies after litigation

COAST Principal Frankie Harvey outlined the remaining requirements.

"Corrections to the last remaining deficiencies in the application, submission of a COAST specific reading plan and the renewal of our lease agreement with the City of St. Marks which was in limbo due to now having an approved Charter Agreement," said Harvey.

According to Harvey, COAST must still submit a certified evidence-based reading plan and renew its lease agreement with the City of St. Marks.

Lauren Brignole, a parent of a COAST student who requested not to appear on camera, said she and many other parents are relieved by the board's decision. However, Brignole expressed frustration over what she described as a lack of communication from the school board about the charter renewal process.

"One of the major issues here was when we found out about the denial that it had already happened," explained Brinole. "If you were going towards a private school, which we're [COAST] kind of quasi between public and private at a charter school, most private schools are already filled up for the next school year. So if we had wanted to go the route of private school, that opportunity, because the communication hadn't happened earlier, we would have had to go to a public school, which meant that might have been fine, but again, more decisions were taken away from the parents by lack of transparency and communication. We were concerned, nervous, upset, confused, and at this point aggravated with the county school board."

Superintendent of Schools Richard Myhre expressed confidence that COAST will fulfill the remaining requirements.

"At this juncture, I believe COAST can easily complete the majority of the minor remaining issues within a week, but I also trust in good faith they will be done without waiting for them to be done prior to holding an additional meeting."

COAST must complete all corrections to its application by July 15.

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