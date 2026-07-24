WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Public Library will host an Evening at Hogwarts, transforming into the magical halls of Hogwarts for one night for neighbors to visit.

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Wakulla County Public Library to host an evening at Hogwarts for Harry Potter fans

Students can take part in magical studies, including planting seeds to take home in Herbology, learning how to make potions, and predicting the future in divination class.

Familiar faces will also be on hand, including Headmaster Dumbledore.

Fantastic beasts will also be available to meet, with the opportunity to bring a picture home to show your Muggle friends.

For those feeling adventurous, students can venture out into the Forbidden Forest and explore the spider maze.

From spellbounding classes and magical treats to solemnly swearing you're up to no good, the event is expected to be a fun night.

The magical fun begins at 6 PM Friday, July 31st at the library.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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