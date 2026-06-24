WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Only registered Republicans will be able to vote in the Wakulla County Commission District 4 race during the August 18th primary election.

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Wakulla County Primary Election: Know before you go

Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections Joe Morgan said two Republicans, one Democrat, and one no-party-affiliated candidate are running for the District 4 seat. Under Florida law, that mix of candidates triggers a closed primary.

"What that means is that there will only be Republicans voting for that specific race in the primary. So, if you're not a registered Republican, you will not see that on your ballot," Morgan said.

Morgan explained how the race reached this point.

"We had two other people from different parties that decided to, they wanted to run for the seat as well, that closed it down," Morgan said.

Registered Democrats and non-party-affiliated voters will still have races to vote in during the August 18th primary, including state races and circuit judge contests. They will have the opportunity to vote in the District 4 commission race in the November general election.

Morgan said keeping voters informed about changes like this is a core part of his office's mission.

"I think that it kind of heads off a lot of, you know, potential, you know, upset people, voters, for that matter, because certainly we don't want that, you know, we try to serve our voters to the best of our abilities, and one of those ways is voter education," Morgan said.

Wakulla County neighbor Nathan Israelsen said being informed ahead of local elections is essential.

"I would say being informed is in your local elections is the same as being informed with any decision you're about to make, buying a house, anything that might affect your future, what you're doing, knowing who the candidates are, what their policies may be, and what they're running on helps you make a decision that you know you can feel you can back up," Israelsen said.

Voters who are not registered Republicans but wish to vote in the Republican primary have until July 20 to change their party registration or register to vote.

Morgan said voters should expect to receive a sample ballot for the August 18th primary in their mailboxes within the next two weeks.

Voters who are unsure of their voter status or precinct can visit here for more information.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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