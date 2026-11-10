WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — C.J. Beach, a talented Wakulla County musician, lost his life in a car accident over the weekend. C.J. had performed at the Salty Donkey in Panacea Friday night, just a few short hours before he lost his life in an accident on Rehwinkel Road near Oakwood Trail in Crawfordville.

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Wakulla County musician C.J. Beach dies in a weekend car accident, leaving the music community in mourning

Herb Donaldson, the owner of the Palaver Tree Theater, says the loss brings a profound sense of shock and devastation to the local music community.

"A lot of us don't know what to do with that because it seems so utterly unfair. It's left a broken part of us in some ways," Donaldson said.

Donaldson knew C.J. for some time and has helped host C.J.'s music festival, Deadman Walking. Donaldson said C.J. was never about himself and his music career, but about uplifting the music industry as a whole.

"It wasn't about him or his group. It was kind of, he would bring all these other musicians in and would care so genuinely for them and their performance and to make sure that it was right for them. And he didn't have to close the show. You know what I mean? They may have somebody else close the show or something of that sort. It was about bringing all of them together to help build a stronger musical community scene here within the county," Donaldson said.

C.J. was known as a talented singer-songwriter, but there was more than what people saw on stage.

"He was genuine. He was genuine. When he came in, it made you feel like him and the whole band, when they came in, it was like the little brothers had come to the house for a little bit. People just gravitated toward him. And yeah, he was a big part of not only our family, but the musical community in Wakulla and far beyond," Donaldson said.

Over the weekend, many in the music community posted about him, many saying how it wasn't just a loss of a great musician but also a loss of an amazing guy. There were dozens of posts and comments of people showing their love of him through pictures and videos.

C.J.'s family shared a statement with Neighborhood Reporter Serena Davanzo, expressing their appreciation for all the love that people had for him.

We are devastated by the loss of C.J., yet deeply overwhelmed and touched by the expressions of love and support. C.J. loved being with all people and sharing his love for music and songwriting. We are so very grateful for the many photos, videos, and heartfelt tributes being shared with us and across social media. It means more than words can express to know how much C.J. was loved and the lasting impact he had on so many people. A celebration of life is being planned for Saturday, November 21 with specific details to follow C.J. Beach's Family

Donaldson shared what he thinks the community should take away from this loss.

"The future of what he was achieving within this area, bringing live music, live performance and joy and excitement and a need to stand up and dance and just hug and love one another in some sort of a way. We need more of that right now. And his spirit was about that, at least from my perspective," Donaldson said.

A celebration of life is being planned for November 21, with more details to come. Instead of flowers, his family is asking people to donate to the Palaver Tree Theater, as that's what C.J. would have wanted.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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