WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Historical Society is working to place the old Wakulla County Jail on the National Register of Historic Places — an effort that continues the society's work to preserve the building after stopping its planned demolition more than 25 years ago.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Wakulla County Historical Society seeks to add the old county jail to the National Register of Historic Places

The jail was built in 1948 and represents the Art Deco Moderno style that was popular during that time. Today, the building serves as the Wakulla County Historical Society's museum.

According to the National Park Service, the National Register of Historic Places is a curated list of locations across the country that are worthy of preservation.

Janet Holtman, who prepared the nomination documents, said the building tells a story about Wakulla's history that goes beyond its architecture.

"But also of law enforcement and the government, and I think it kind of represents a cultural aspect also of when it was built and the way that it was used, and kind of unique that it served as both the jail and the residence for the jailer and his family," Holtman said.

Holtman described the process of preparing the nomination as one that required extensive research and organization.

"For me, starting with just collecting the data, the facts related to the jail, its history, and then process of getting the right forms from the state to begin the process to know what information that they would want to be using, and then from there I developed a timeline that was really for my benefit, just to keep all the facts together, and have some kind of organization," Holtman said.

Neighbor Heather Bryan, who works in the old courthouse across the street — which is already on the National Register — said historic buildings like these reflect the deep roots of the community.

"It just keeps adding to our story, adding to our history, and adding to why we're here and doing what we're doing. So to preserve that for generations, such as this building has served our community for generations now. Now it can be registered as they have been doing the same thing across the street," Bryan said.

The sentiment around the nomination goes beyond the designation itself.

"Preserving historic buildings is more than just preserving a building. It's preserving the space, preserving the stories that built a community," Bryan said.

If approved, the old jail will join 11 other properties around Wakulla County already on the register.

The nomination documents are ready to be submitted. The next step is for the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners to approve the submission at its Aug. 3rd meeting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.