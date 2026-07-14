Wakulla County considers raising the fire service fees, adding new EMS fee

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Wakulla County commissioners are moving forward with plans to raise the fire services fee and explore a new, separate EMS fee for homeowners and businesses.

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Wakulla County considers raising the fire services fee and adding a new EMS fee

Commissioners approved two items related to non-tax fees in the county. One raises the fire services fee to at most $277 in the next fiscal year — about $14 higher than the current $263. The other starts the process of potentially adding a separate EMS fee.

Currently, EMS services are funded entirely through the general revenue fund, which is supported by ad valorem property taxes. The proposed EMS fee would create a separate, dedicated funding source for emergency medical services.

Wakulla County Commissioner Ralph Thomas said the fire fee increase is needed to protect the county's financial reserves.

"Part of the discussion we had in the budget workshop prior to the board meeting tonight is what would it look like if we just hold that fire tax flat and we don't increase it, and it would basically wipe out all of our cash revenue. We're required to have a fund balance and keep a certain amount of reserves, and it would wipe that out if we held it, which we would like to do. And it would also eliminate that $400,000 that we need to transfer to the general fund," Thomas said.

Thomas said the fire fee increase would cover about half of the cost that fire services would lose if property taxes were eliminated.

Richard Lewis, assistant chief of personnel and operations for Wakulla County Fire Rescue, said the potential EMS fee would help ensure continued 24-hour service if property taxes were to go away.

"So the money, instead of coming, like I said for their property taxes, it'll be coming from a similar tax revenue source as our fire service, which will be going towards new ambulances, personnel and operations," Lewis said.

The county will now begin the process of potentially implementing the EMS fee — the vote did not enact it. The final hearing for the fire services rate is scheduled for September. If approved by the board, the fire rate will go into effect in October.

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