WAKULLA COUNTY: Commissioners move toward banning data centers

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Wakulla County commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to draft an ordinance that would ban data centers.

District 3 Commissioner Valerie Russell put the item on the agenda.

According to the analysis listed, with no action the county would risk "depletion of local water and power grids."

Staff will draft the ordinance, and public hearings will be scheduled.

ABC 27's Serena Davanzo will have more details at 11.

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