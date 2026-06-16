Wakulla Coastal Optimist Club hosts cake auction on Wednesday to raise money for youth scholarships

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — The Wakulla County Coastal Optimist Club is holding its Men Bake Cakes for Kids cake auction to raise money for youth scholarships and community programs.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Wakulla Coastal Optimist Club hosts cake auction Wednesday to raise money for youth scholarships

This year, 12 Wakulla County men are donating their time and baking skills for the auction.

The club supports Wakulla County kids through youth clubs, school drives, and scholarships. Club President Jo Ann Daniels said the proceeds go directly toward students.

"All the money, the proceeds that we earn goes to supporting our four high school senior scholarships. So we have four that we give out every year, plus two more that we do to eighth graders at the middle schools to encourage them to become successful."

Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections Joe Morgan is one of the men participating in the auction. Morgan said the cause made the decision to get involved an easy one.

"Something that I'm very passionate about with our kids, and giving them an opportunity to, you know, potentially have a scholarship that maybe wouldn't have been there had we not raised the money to do this, so it was a very easy choice for me to make."

Daniels said the scholarships make a real difference for students who might otherwise struggle to afford college.

"All the kids really need help with college these days. It's gotten to be so expensive, but to help the kids who thought that they might not have a chance to get through college because the money was going to be a struggle, it's really a blessing to see these kids succeed, and to see later that they come back and tell us what they're doing."

The auction begins at noon Wednesday and runs through noon Thursday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.