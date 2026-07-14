Wakulla Co. applies for nearly $3M more in grant funding for Point Blank Enterprises' manufacturing facility

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Wakulla County has applied for an additional $2.98 million in grant funding for Project Safety, a public-private partnership to build a manufacturing facility for body armor and protective equipment company Point Blank Enterprises.

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Wakulla County applies for nearly $3M more in grant funding for Point Blank Enterprises manufacturing facility

The county submitted the application to the Rural Infrastructure Fund through Florida Commerce ahead of the July 13th deadline. The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners ratified approval of the submission at Monday's BOCC meeting.

The additional funding is anticipated to cover a warehouse air conditioning system and a backup generator for the facility. Because the facility is currently being designed, the final cost has not yet been determined. The county determined a new application was necessary because current grant awards may not be enough to fund the project.

If awarded the full amount, the grant would bring total awarded funds for the project to nearly $24.5 million. The county has already received approval for $4.5 million from the Rural Infrastructure Fund, $13.5 million from Triumph Gulf Coast, and $3.5 million from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund.

Project Safety aims to bring up to 350 high-paying jobs to Wakulla County. The county plans to break ground on the facility by the end of the year.

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