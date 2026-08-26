WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — It has been two years since anyone has seen Ian Rogers, a Crawfordville man who vanished without a trace on Aug. 26, 2024.

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Two years after Ian Rogers vanished in Crawfordville, his family still searches for answers

Rogers was last seen leaving his mother Teresa's home in Crawfordville at 9 a.m. that morning, heading to work. He never arrived.

He was driving a 2019 white Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck he had just received from his employer before he went missing.

In a post to social media marking the two-year anniversary of his disappearance, Teresa Rogers reflected on the toll the past two years have taken on her family.

"Two years have passed since Ian disappeared and it seems that we are no closer to finding him. His family and friends have been without his joyful spirit and smile and our world is less bright without him in it. The last time Ian and I spoke was at 9 am on this date 2 years ago and I treasure that the last words to each other on that day were 'Love you,'" Teresa Rogers said.

In November 2025, Rogers' truck was found on private property in Leon County. Two searches of the area following the discovery did not provide meaningful leads.

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office said it is continuing to work the case.

Today marks two years since Ian Benjamin Rogers was reported missing. The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office continues to review and follow up on any information received. While we are unable to discuss specific details, we remain committed to finding answers for Ian’s family and loved ones.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Delbeato at (850) 745-7181 or the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 745-7100

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office

Rogers' family continues to share his story online and through outlets such as podcasts like the locally made Tragedy: A True Crime Podcast in hopes that someone with information will come forward.

Anyone with information about Rogers or his disappearance is asked to contact the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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