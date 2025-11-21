St. Marks Shoe Bandit apprehended, looking for permanent home

ST MARKS, Fla. (WTXL) — This canine culprit has been running around St. Marks for a couple of months, stealing shoes from neighbors. Now that we identified her, we are trying to find her a fur-ever home.



The Shoe Bandit, nicknamed Bella, has been stealing shoes from unsuspecting neighbors in St Marks.

Neighbor Debby Kosec apprehended her and is trying to find her a new home.

The shoe bandit has finally been apprehended after multiple footwear thefts over the past few months. While she's in custody now, the current dog house she's in can't hold her for long, so we need your help to find her a furever home.

The furry fugitive has been running around St. Marks stealing shoes for a few months. When neighbors realized the sneaker snatcher was an adventurous pooch, everyone couldn't help but laugh. That's when neighbors then reach out to me to help us identify her.

Neighbor Debby Kosec met the canine culprit when she started playing with Kosec's dog Pongo, around three weeks ago. In the past few weeks, this cute criminal, nicknamed Bella, has shown to be quite sweet, good with other animals, and especially good with kids.

"I have several grandchildren that live here in St. Marks, and two of them come over the house a lot, and again, she just goes up and just wants to be loved on," explained neighbor Debbie Kosec. "She's just a good dog. She rides well in the car. I've got the leash and collar and put it on her, not knowing how she would take to a collar. [She] let me snap it right on."

After seeing my previous report on the shoe bandit last week and knowing it was her, Kosec knew we could help find Bella a fur-ever home.

"I think alleged fugitive, and I think maybe she was misunderstood. People said that she would steal shoes off their porches. I think maybe she was just trying to help them clean, or she can't go shopping," said Kosec. "She never seemed to like chew them up. She would just take them somewhere and leave them. So I think maybe she was taking gifts to someone else, hoping maybe they'd give her a home. That's what I like to think anyway."

It also appears my shoe became evidence to her adorable crimes, don't worry she did return it to me.

Serena Davanzo

Kosec has been working with Caucuzian Care Animal Rescue to help get her all her shots and spayed. All of this to help her find a good home at no cost to her new owner.

If you're interested in this furry fiend, you can reach out to Kosec at 850-556-2039. If you end up taking this thief into custody, it's recommended to put your shoes in a safe place, but leave a few out for her.

