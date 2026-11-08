WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — We often look up at the sky and imagine shapes in the clouds. At Crawfordville Elementary, students got the chance to take that idea a step further by creating clouds of their own.

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Stay Ready with Preite: Crawfordville Elementary students create a sky of their own

Meteorologist Jillian Preite asked students a simple question: If clouds could be any shape, what would yours look like?

With pencils and plenty of imagination, the students got to work.

Their creations ranged from a banana-shaped cloud to a cherry with cheetah prints and a smiling face. Other students took inspiration from the weather, drawing thunderstorms complete with dark skies, rain and lightning.

James's drawing featured a tornado that had sucked up everything from a cow to the Statue of Liberty. Mason created a cumulus cloud with overlapping clouds, rain and lightning.

“I'm just interested in how all these hurricanes have popped up and tornadoes,” Mason said while showing off his drawing.

Others had a much simpler reason for their creations.

“Because I like cherries,” Celena said.

From thunderstorms and tornadoes to fruit and smiling faces, the students at Crawfordville Elementary proved that clouds don't have to be ordinary when you have a sky full of imagination.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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