WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — The City of Sopchoppy is giving away furniture from the historic Sopchoppy School this Saturday, and the donations collected at the event will go to the thrift store in downtown Sopchoppy, which raises funds for the Wakulla Senior Center.

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Sopchoppy furniture giveaway raises funds for seniors and the Wakulla Senior Center

Discover Sopchoppy was tasked with clearing out the furniture from the historic school. The organization decided to give the items away and collect donations to give back to the community.

Nancy Paul of Discover Sopchoppy said the senior center thrift store was the clear choice to benefit from the event.

"Let's let the thrift store, the senior center thrift store, be the recipient of this, because they wanted to benefit someone in the county and the city itself, primarily, so that was the logical choice," Paul said.

The giveaway will feature a variety of chairs, desks, tables, and other items from the school for neighbors to take.

Dee Parker, who works at the thrift shop, said all money raised goes directly to supporting senior citizens in the community.

"All the money we raise here goes back to our senior citizens, and it provides transportation for them, to the doctor, to any place they want to go, grocery store shopping. We do Meals on Wheels, which provides our seniors that are homebound a meal. We take them on trips that they want to go," Parker said.

Parker said the extra funds raised through events like this furniture giveaway make a meaningful difference in the services the senior center can offer.

"I think the extra things that they do for them is so important, you know. "We used to not serve breakfast, we now serve breakfast to them. So, the ones that can get up and get there, or have transportation pick them up and bring them in, they give them a hot breakfast, and I think our funds have certainly helped that," Parker said.

Parker added that any additional funds raised will go toward needs that are not currently covered.

"All that's going to go to the senior citizens, and if it provides anything that they're needing that we don't have funds to cover, that's going to cover," Parker said.

The giveaway begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the historic Sopchoppy School.

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