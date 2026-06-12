WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — A green sea turtle named Bolognese is heading back to the sea after months of rehabilitation at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea.

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Rehabilitated sea turtle Bolognese heads back to the Gulf after months of recovery

Bolognese, estimated to be 5 to 6 years old, came into the lab's care in early February as part of a cold-stunning event that brought 600 sea turtles to the facility.

After arriving, Bolognese failed his swim test and had to live in the turtle hospital in 3 inches of water for about 3 weeks. Staff treated him with fluids, vitamins, and antibiotics as he recovered from pneumonia.

After regaining his strength and learning to swim on his own, Bolognese completed his rehabilitation and is now ready to return to the Gulf.

The release is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, at 3 p.m. at the St. George Lighthouse.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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