WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Operation Santa Wakulla needs the community's help this holiday season, with 70 families still waiting for someone to adopt them and provide gifts for their children.

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Operation Santa Wakulla needs community to adopt 70 families as holiday gift requests hit record high

The nonprofit is serving about 150 Wakulla County families with more than 400 children under the age of 18 this year. Operation Wakulla says this has been the highest influx of families in the 2020s.

If those 70 families aren't adopted, the nonprofit will have to go into its reserves to make sure every child receives a gift. In other years, Operation Wakulla only had to step in to support eight to 12 families when there weren't enough sponsors, so the current need puts a significant strain on resources.

William Stoffel, president of Operation Wakulla, explained what happens when families go unadopted.

"When we don't have families adopted out, then that's when we as a board have to make a decision to go shopping, right? And being none of us get a paycheck on this board, we do this all at a volunteer, but we only have so many sources of income from fundraisings and donations, sponsorships. That money then takes us. We have to take out of that to go and buy clothes, toys enough to make the family have a decent Christmas," Stoffel said.

The organization also has to keep its operations running while meeting the increased need.

"If we don't have the families adopted out, then that's when we have to fill in the blanks. But we also have to keep the lights on in this place and keep our storage centers open so that we have places to put this stuff, right? So, being a nonprofit, it does get tough," Stoffel said.

For Stoffel, the impact of the work stays with him.

"It truly showed we are a family in this community, and we are family in Wakulla, and to have somebody that just comes here, and we were able to provide Christmas. That humble moment of seeing somebody that's that thankful and that grateful will stick with me forever," Stoffel said.

Distribution is scheduled for December 12th.

If you're interested in donating or adopting a family, you can reach Operation Wakulla at the contacts listed below.

(850)745-6963

operationwakulla2016@gmail.com

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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