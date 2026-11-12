WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — There's a new historical marker in Wakulla County that honors our veterans.

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New historical marker at Wakulla Springs honors lesser-known WWII military training history

The plaque commemorates a lesser-known fact at Wakulla Springs — that WWII training took place right here. In an effort to honor our veterans, the new marker honoring our military history is placed right at the springs.

Wakulla Springs is known for a variety of things, from the water and manatees to even the Creature from the Black Lagoon, but there's a lesser-known fact about these waters. During WWII, Army soldiers stationed at Camp Gordon in Carrabelle used Wakulla Springs for training on water maneuvers and jungle warfare.

Scott Hardwick, an Army veteran who spearheaded this effort, says he never knew this fact about the springs even though he came to the springs all his life. He said his grandson found a short film that talks about it, and that he probably isn't the only one who didn't know this, which sparked him to get the marker installed.

"I know a lot about the Creature from the Black Lagoon, and I know about Tarzan movies. I had no idea about the military training that took place here during World War II. And when I, along with my grandson, discovered this 17-minute black and white movie that talks about the training that was done here by soldiers going to the Pacific Theater in World War II," Hardwick said.

Hardwick said he was inspired to do this because this piece of history hadn't been represented yet and to help others learn about it.

"I think it has to do with everybody that passes through here every day will be able to see that marker and read what really took place here. And the future of our country is our young people, and I think they should understand the sacrifices that people have made on their behalf," Hardwick said.

According to the Department of State, the Florida Historical Marker Program is designed to bring awareness of Florida's rich cultural history. While the springs itself has a marker, this new one represents a piece of military history there.

Hardwick says it means a lot to him as a veteran to help tell a story that needed to be told.

"I thought that was a story that needed to be told that would enlighten a lot of visitors that come to Wakulla Springs every year," Hardwick said.

The plaque can be viewed near the boathouse at the springs. This marker now joins the other 10 within the county.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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