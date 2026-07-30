Mashes Sands Pier replacement construction begins nearly 8 years after Hurricane Michael

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Construction to replace Mashes Sands Pier is officially underway — nearly eight years after Hurricane Michael destroyed it in 2018.

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Construction to replace Mashes Sands Pier begins nearly 8 years after Hurricane Michael. The $3.6M FEMA-funded project wraps up by March 2027.

RJ Gorman LLC has started prep work for the project. The removal of the old pier and construction of the new pier will officially begin in the coming weeks. The project is fully funded by a FEMA Public Assistance Grant totaling $3.6 million.

The county first secured the funding in 2020, but FEMA and the state asked the county to pause the project midway through the process for a reevaluation.

Michelle Metcalf, intergovernmental affairs director for the county, said the delay ultimately worked in the community's favor.

"Midway through that process, the state and FEMA asked us to stop with the project. At that point, they wanted to reevaluate the project, the scope of work. It took them approximately 22 months for them to review it, and rather than it being a repair, it is now a replacement for the pier," Metcalf said.

The new pier will be built out of concrete and designed to withstand storm surge.

"They're going to install concrete piles and a concrete pier that will have flow-through decking, which will provide some mitigation when we have storm surge. There'll be a pier head for fishing that also will be constructed out of concrete and the flow-through decking. The railings or the side where you walk to keep you inside the pier — that's going to be breakthrough pickets. So if we do have storm surge that brings trash or whatever, it will break free and not take the pier down with the storm surge," Metcalf said.

Neighbor Joe DeLuca has been among those who have spoken up locally about wanting the pier replaced. He said the new pier will bring fishermen back to the area.

"The best way to fish here right now would be off the edge of the pier because it's closer to the deep water, where it will start drawing fishermen just like it used to," DeLuca said.

DeLuca also said the return of fishermen will give local businesses a boost.

"All of that can't help but get a boost in revenue because the more people you come, the more people that you have to spend money. It'll help Tropical Trader. It'll help Angelos. It'll help Crumbs. It'll help Coastal. It'll help pretty much everywhere," DeLuca said.

The community's reaction to construction finally starting has been positive.

"Everybody's got a positive attitude about it coming finally to fruition after eight years," DeLuca said.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of March 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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