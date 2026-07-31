WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Keep Wakulla County Beautiful youth board held its first meeting, bringing together a variety of kids and teens for the organization's founders' meeting.

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Keep Wakulla County Beautiful youth board holds first meeting in Crawfordville

During the meeting, members discussed how the group can support the community and how leadership within the organization should be structured. Caden Grubel, who initiated the youth board, helped lead those discussions.

The group also announced it received a $500 anonymous donation to help get the organization started.

The next meeting is Aug. 6th at 5:00 p.m. Those who missed the first meeting and want to join are encouraged to attend.

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