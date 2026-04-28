HAPPENING NOW: The CTD to vote on the Wakulla Community Transportation Coordinator designation

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — The Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged will meet via Zoom at 2:00 p.m. to vote on approving the Apalachee Regional Planning Council's recommendation for Wakulla's Community Transportation Coordinator designation.

This meeting comes after Big Bend Transit withdrew its application for the designation after the April 8th commission meeting. This left Wakulla Transportation as the only applicant in the process, to which the ARPC is now recommending for the designation.

ABC 27's Serena Devanzo has been covering this story from the beginning and will have the CTD's decision. Check back for updates.

This is a developing story.

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