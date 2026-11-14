WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The 9/11 Whales of Tallahassee officially have a new home in Panacea, migrating down Highway 319 from Tallahassee on Friday under the care of the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab.

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9/11 Whales find a new home in Panacea as Gulf Specimen Marine Lab welcomes memorial sculptures

The whales were designed by Bill Brinson as a way to remember those lost during the attacks on the country on Sept. 11, 2001.

Neighbors in Panacea are excited to welcome the new addition to the community — especially with the story behind the sculptures.

"I'm very excited and thrilled. I can't wait to see it finished. It's going to be amazing. What an eye stopper on this highway," neighbor Beverly Meeks said.

Meeks said the memorial carries deep meaning for the country.

"Very heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time when you think of what happened on 9/11. But now we have our own memorial for them here. It's wonderful," Meeks said.

The whales migrated from north Tallahassee in the late morning. I even ended up in their migration to Panacea.

Neighbor Kinsey Miller grew up in Panacea and said it's great having the whales right in his community. The project is a little extra special for him to watch, as his father is the crane operator putting the whales in their new home.

"It's absolutely amazing to see my dad like in his element, operating the crane and putting everything into place. This is like his cup of tea. He loves a challenge, and it's just awesome that I'll be able to see the statues that they put in place every time I go by in our hometown," Miller said. "It's amazing that I'll actually get to see my dad's work anywhere I go in Panacea, every time I'm driving down Highway 98."

The effort was a multi-group project involving the lab, the landowner, Fielder Tree Service and landscape architects.

The lab is looking for donations to bring the project to the finish line with site preparation, restoration and fiberglass. Click HERE to donate.

As of now, organizers have no details on when it will be done, but they plan to hold a ribbon-cutting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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