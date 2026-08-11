Friends and family gather to remember John Luper as search for the suspect in his death continues

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Friends and family packed Young Family Funeral Home Monday night to remember John William Luper III, a Wakulla County man killed in an act of violence that also claimed the life of Rebecca Thomas.

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Friends and family gather to remember John Luper as search for suspect in his death continues

The memorial service drew a standing-room-only crowd. Attendees shared memories, listened to music, and celebrated Luper's life. A family member performed during the service in his honor.

Those who knew Luper described him as a devoted family man.

"One thing anyone could tell you about my uncle is the love he had for his tribe. His love is deep, yet understated, expressing actions rather than words," Marilyn Paul, Luper's niece, said.

Family friend Valerie Barnes said Luper welcomed her into the family when they took her in as a single mom.

"He never excluded me from anything, you know? I was just part of the family. All of their get-togethers, you know, any trips or whatever they did, I was with them," Barnes said.

Neighbors also shared their grief online and in Luper's obituary. Neighbors described him as "always social, pleasant and kind," someone who "loved his family," and the "hardest working man with the biggest heart."

While family and friends gathered to mourn, the investigation into Luper's death continues.

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is searching for Joseph Ronnie Raker, who is wanted on 2 counts of homicide in connection with the deaths of Luper and Thomas in Sopchoppy.

The sheriff's office says investigators have been following tips and sending teams out but have not located Raker yet.

The investigation has drawn criticism on social media. The sheriff's office released a 17-minute pre-recorded video addressing the investigation and a timeline of events. Luper's family responded with a statement saying, "It appears the WCSO finds social media visibility more important than empathy."

Friends of the family have started a Facebook group to support the fight for justice.

Barnes said she hopes Luper's death leads to something meaningful.

"So we may have lost him now, but maybe this is preventing a bigger tragedy from happening as well," Barnes said.

Anyone with information that could help locate Raker is encouraged to contact the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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