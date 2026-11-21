WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — COAST Charter is continuing to fundraise as financial issues could lead to the school's closure — and now a large-scale vendor and yard sale will aim to help fill the gap.

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COAST Charter hosts a large-scale vendor yard sale to help fill the financial gap as closure looms

The Palaver Tree Theater has partnered with COAST to host the event, which will take place on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. The goal of the yard sale is to help the school fill the financial gap it is currently facing.

In a financial letter sent to COAST from Superintendent of Wakulla County Schools Richard Myhre, it stated that those accounts went from over $447,000 in May to about $55,000 in September.

According to COAST, the legal battle over the school's charter renewal and major building repairs depleted their checking and savings accounts.

Herb Donalson, the owner of the Palaver Tree Theater, said that when he worked at the community center, they had instructors affiliated with COAST, and he always admired the care they put into the children's education. So when he was reached out to by parent Kevin Story about helping, he was all for it.

Organizers are currently welcoming donations of items to sell at the yard sale. If you have items you don't need anymore and wish to help COAST, you can drop the items off at COAST Charter when students and staff return from Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30.

If you're interested in being a vendor, you can reach out to Kevin Story on Facebook.

Organizers hope the community comes out to support the school on the 19th.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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