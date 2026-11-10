9/11 memorial whales to migrate from Tallahassee to a new home in Panacea near the water this week

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The 9/11 whales will be migrating to a new home closer to the water this week. The whales will have a new home in Panacea under the care of the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab.

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9/11 memorial whales to migrate from Tallahassee to new home in Panacea near the water this week

They'll be moved to Panacea on Friday the 13th.

The whales were designed by Bill Brunson as a way to remember those lost during the attacks on our country on 9/11/2001.

There are four whales named Glory, Hope, Faith and Grace. They've lived in Tallahassee since they were created, but now are moving to Panacea.

This is a multi-group project to achieve, with the lab, the landowner, Fielder Tree Service, landscape architects and more.

The lab is accepting donations for the move if you wish to donate.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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