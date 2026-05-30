Thomasville celebrates life of Deontavis Cooper, remembering a legacy beyond football

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — Family, friends, teammates, and community members packed the Thomas County Auditorium Saturday to celebrate the life of Deontavis Cooper, known as "Big Coop." Cooper died a week ago in a car crash just hours after graduation.

The service was filled with emotional tributes, heartfelt stories, and reflections from those who knew Cooper best.

A poetry tribute helped open the service, setting the tone for a celebration centered on Cooper's character and love for others.

Triston Flounoy, one of Cooper's former Thomas County Central teammates and longtime friend, remembered him as someone who brought happiness to everyone around him.

"Coop was a joy bringer, whereverer yall are or wherever you could be you would never be sad around him," Flounoy said.

Speakers described Cooper as someone who consistently put others before himself and encouraged those around him to strive for greatness.

Throughout the ceremony, family members, coaches, friends, and former teammates shared stories of moments they experienced with Cooper, from car rides and conversations to lessons learned during difficult times.

Justin Rodgers, Thomas County Central High School Football Coach, reflected not only on the life Cooper lived, but on the future he never got the chance to experience.

"Coop never got the chance to step on the college field, to be the husband, father, and leader he was meant to be," Rodgers said. "We didn't just lose who he was, but all he was going to be."

As the celebration came to a close, one message remained clear: Cooper's legacy will live on through the people he inspired, the dreams he encouraged others to chase, and the community that continues to mourn alongside his family.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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