Teen dead, two others hospitalized after weekend Leon County crash

A teen has died and two others suffered critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Thomasville Road in Leon County Saturday night. That's according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A report from the patrol says the three teens were traveling in a sedan near Amber Valley Drive when the vehicle went onto the shoulder of the road and hit a culvert.

The impact sent the vehicle airborne where it hit a utility pole and overturned, per the report.

The patrol says a rear passenger, a 17-year-old, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver and the front passenger, two 18-year-olds, were transported to TMH with critical injuries.

The crash briefly shut down an outside lane on Thomasville Road.

The FHP has not released details about what may have caused the vehicle to veer off the road.

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